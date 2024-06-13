Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Outfit to Dinner With Ye

Bianca Censori donned a risqué, see-through outfit for her latest dinner outing with husband, Ye.

Bianca Censori Makes Bold Fashion Choice During Dinner With Ye

According to a report made by TMZ on Thursday (June 13), Ye and his wife Bianca Censori were seen dining at the luxurious restaurant Il Palagio in Florence, Italy on June 8. In a video obtained by the celebrity news site, which can be seen below, Bianca is seen wearing a sheer, cloak-inspired outfit that leaves nothing to the imagination. Ye, on the other hand, wore a white, long-sleeved T-shirt with symbols on it.

Bianca's outfit choice isn't surprising, considering the Australian model's previous fashion statements. On April 4, Bianca wore just sheer lace tights and a bra while grabbing some late-night bites with the Chicago rapper at the French restaurant Gigi's in Los Angeles. Even before tying the knot with Ye in October of 2023, Bianca made daring attire choices that some bystanders may be on the fence about accepting.

Bianca Censori's Dad Wants to Meet With Ye to Discuss Her NSFW Outfit Choices

Bianca Censori's latest racy attire at Il Palagio follows news about her father, Leo Censori, wanting to have a word with her husband, Ye, about her NSFW outfit choices. The Daily Mail reported on March 22 that Bianca's dad was requesting an in-person meeting with the Yeezy founder in Australia, where the Censori family is from.

Leo Censori wanted to reportedly meet after Bianca's mother said she was concerned about Ye's "intimidating" behavior after visiting their daughter in L.A.

"Kanye has been invited to go to Australia, and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react," a source told the outlet. "Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits. Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife's visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing."

It's still unclear if the meeting was arranged between the two or not.

