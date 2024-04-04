Bianca Censori Wears Just Sheer Lace Tights and Bra While Out to Dinner With Ye

Bianca Censori opted for an on-brand outfit of sheer lace tights and a bra for her latest dinner outing with husband Ye.

According to TMZ on Thursday (April 4), the headline-making couple were spotted leaving dinner at the French restaurant Gigi's in Los Angeles. For Bianca's ensemble, she wore nude-colored lace tights with a black lace bra and cork-wedge heels. Ye went for the all-black look.

Bianca Censori's outfit choices have been the talk of the town for months on end, with her even going the NSFW route with some of her pieces. So while a bra and tights may surprise some, its essentially on par with other outfits she's worn in the past.

Bianca Censori's Dad Demands Meeting With Ye

News of Ye's wife's latest ’fit comes a couple of weeks after reports emerged online that her father wants to meet Ye to discuss Bianca's choices of clothing. The Daily Mail reported last month that Bianca's father, Leo Censori, was requesting an in-person meet-up with the Vultures rapper in Australia, where the Censori family is from.

Leo Censori allegedly requested the meeting after Bianca's mother expressed concerns about Ye's "intimidating" behavior after visiting their daughter in L.A. He is also worried about his daughter's outfit choices.

A source told the outlet: "Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react. Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits. Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife's visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing."

It's unclear if the meeting between Bianca's father and Ye has happened yet.

