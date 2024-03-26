Bianca Censori Was Flaunting Her Body in Revealing Clothes Before She Met Kanye West

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's outfits speak louder than her words. Her frequently sporting NSFW apparel has made Bianca an enigma in the press and a constant topic of discussion, with Ye being blamed for the raunchy attire. However, Bianca was no stranger to wearing revealing clothing before she met the rapper-producer.

Photos of the Australian fashion model-designer in her pre-Ye days, show her wearing some scantily-clad outfits as well. One photo, which can be seen below, shows Bianca with a belt tightly wrapped around her breasts and wearing knit biker shorts. Other photos she posted on social media show her in a sheer top. In another modeling photo, she is topless with a scarf covering her nipples.

Bianca's Family Bothered by Bianca's Appearance

Though she was wearing revealing clothes before Ye, the clothing she wears on a frequent basis now is definitely on another level of raunch. So much so that her family, including her father Leo, are very concerned.

"Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity," a source close to Bianca's family told Daily Mail in March. "He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."

Leo is now reportedly demanding a sitdown with the couple to talk about Bianca's R-rated outfits.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

Check out photos of Bianca Censori before she met Kanye West below.

See Pre-Ye Pictures of Bianca Censori