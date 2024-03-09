Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Another Shocking Outfit With Her Butt Out

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori almost bares it all again. Ye's spouse wore another shocking outfit, this time with her butt out.

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Reveals Butt in Peekaboo Outfit

On Saturday (March 9), social media was buzzing over photos of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, wearing a daring outfit that exposed her butt cheeks. The couple were photographed in Los Angeles on Friday (March 8) as they entered a venue for a Vultures 2 listening party.

In several NSFW photos, which can be viewed below, Bianca is rocking a revealing thong bodysuit which covered her ample breasts (with no bra). The 29-year-old architectural designer paired the bodysuit with a garter-style black pantyhose that had cutouts for her backside. She accessorized the ensemble with black kitten heel pumps.

Bianca Censori's Family Are Concerned About Her Wearing "Trashy" Clothes

Bianca Censori's latest risqué outfit comes after her family have expressed concerns about her recent behavior and fashion choices.

According to the U.K.'s Daily Mail, an insider close to Ye's wife said that Bianca intends to have a baby with her husband, but her family does not support this plan.

"There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea, the source told the newspaper. "They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all."

The insider also added that Bianca's father, Leo Censori, is frustrated with his daughter wearing risqué outfits in public. He reportedly said that Bianca looks like a "naked trophy pony." Leo wants a "proper sit down meeting" with Kanye to discuss Bianca's outfits, the source said.

