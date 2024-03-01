The family of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has expressed concerns about her daughter's recent behavior, and more specifically her choice of clothing.

Family of Bianca Censori Concerned Due to Her "Trashy" Clothes and Plans to Have Child With Kanye West - Report

On Friday (Mar. 1) a source close to the wife of Kanye West reportedly told the Daily Mail that Censori has plans to have a baby with her husband and that her family is not on board.

"He is her husband so of course she has talked about this and being a stepmom to Kanye's kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger," the Censori family insider told the celebrity gossip outlet. "There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea. They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all."

Elsewhere, the source said Censori's father Leo Censori is particularly frustrated with Bianca's NSFW attire, and said she looks like a "naked trophy pony." Leo said he has plans to speak with Mr. West about it, and that he wants a "proper sit down meeting."

"Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity," the source said. "He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."

The insider continued, "Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her. She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled. He continues to lock her in by giving her more stake and ownership over various projects that he has going on, including the clothing...If this isn't bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori's daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family. No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

Bianca Censori Wears Stockings, No Underwear to Paris Fashion Week Event

Ye's wife turned heads multiple times at Paris Fashion Week this week. Photos captured of the couple at the start of the week showed Bianca wearing a fluffy brown fur coat, but instead of wearing pants, she merely donned some sheer stockings. She also wore no underwear, which of course left little to the imagination.