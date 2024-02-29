Kanye West's fans chant an offensive insult aimed at Adidas while the rapper is leaving his Paris hotel with Bianca Censori.

Kanye West Fans Chant Offensive Insult at Adidas as Rapper and Wife Bianca Censori Leave Hotel

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), Ye was photographed by TMZ leaving The Ritz in Paris, France alongside his wife Bianca Censori. While the married couple made a dash for their cab, Ye's French supporters came out in droves to support their favorite artist. At one point, the fans began chanting "f**k Adidas" in the video below, as Ye and Bianca climbed into their ride.

Kanye West Tells People Not To Buy "Fake" Yeezy's

The chant came after the Donda rapper hopped on Instagram to tell people not to buy the latest round of back-logged Yeezy shoes that had gone on sale at Adidas back on Monday (Feb. 26). Kanye didn't seem to engage with his fans, but Bianca gave them a smile before getting into their car. Ye declared anyone purchasing the latest round of Yeezy sneakers would be copping "fake Yeezy's."

"Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me," Ye wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the shoes in question. "All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life, don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing."

Ye continued to express his disapproval in a video shared on IG.

"Let me explain really clear to you guys what's happening with Adidas," he began. "Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are not approved, they're suing me for $250 million and they're also not paying me for these shoes that they're putting out that have my name on it. And they're using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist. One of y'all favorite artists right in front of y'all in broad daylight."

Adidas severed ties with Ye back in October of 2023 after the Vultures rapper made a string of anti-Semitic comments.

Watch Kanye West fans chant an offensive insult at Adidas below.

