Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up to Production Meeting Wearing Barely-There Bodysuit

Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, left little to the imagination when she showed up to a clothing production meeting in a barely-there white bodysuit.

On Saturday (June 1), a series of photographs featuring Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, attending a production meeting wearing a very revealing bodysuit surfaced on social media. In the photos, which can be viewed below, the architectural designer shows off a little cleavage while holding her sketchbook close to her chest. Aside from the bodysuit, she also rocked a pair of open-toed, nude-colored heels.

According to the U.K.'s Daily Mail, Censori was with her husband, Ye, as they were headed to a production meeting in Prato, Italy. The 29-year-old designer didn't interact with anyone while getting out of a taxi. Meanwhile, the Chicago rapper-producer, dressed in all white, engaged in small talk with an associate by the door. The newspaper reports that Ye oversees the production of his Yeezy clothing brand in Prato.

Bianca Censori Wears Lace Tights, Bra on Dinner Date with Ye

It's no secret that Ye's wife is fearless when it comes to her fashion choices.

Back in April, Censori made headlines when she wore a nude-colored lace tights with a black lace bra and cork-wedge heels while on a dinner date with Ye.

For months, Censori's fashion choices have captivated the public's attention, generating buzz and even raising eyebrows due to some of her risqué outfit selections. So while her rocking a sheer bodysuit may surprise some, it's essentially on par with other outfits she's worn in the past.

