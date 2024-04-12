Ye Shows Off Slimmer Figure at Ty Dolla Sign’s Birthday Party

Ye looks like he slimmed down a bit, and shows off a new figure at Ty Dolla $ign's birthday party.

Ye Shows Off Weight Loss in New Photos

On Friday (April 12), Ye stopped by Ty Dolla $ign's birthday party with his wife Bianca Censori. Photos of the Chicago rapper arriving to the party in an all-white fit caught fans' attention, as it looks like Ye has shed a few pounds.

"Our Goat is slim again," one supporter wrote below on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ye Wanted to Build Cages for Students, Former Employee Claims

Ye's healthy new figure comes as he battles yet another lawsuit filed by a former Yeezy employee. On April 2, a new lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone elaborated on claims made by former employee Trevor Phillips. Phillips had also worked at Ye's Donda Academy school before it was closed down, and claimed Ye often spouted anti-Semitic rhetoric in front of students. During one particular rambling, Ye allegedly told numerous kids he wanted them to "shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school," telling them "they could be locked in cages."

Additionally, Phillips, who is Black, claimed Ye often treated White employees nicer then Black employees. Phillips said the Donda hitmaker treated the Black staff considerably worse than White employees" and that he'd "scream and berate Black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the White staff."

