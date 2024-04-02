Former Donda Academy Employee Says Ye Wanted to Build Cages for Bad Students – Report

A former Ye employee is accusing the rapper of wanting to build cages for bad students at his Donda Academy school in a new lawsuit.

Ye Wanted to Build Cages for Students, Former Employee Claims

On Tuesday (April 2), a new lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone elaborated on claims made by Trevor Phillips. Phillips previously worked for Ye's Yeezy fashion brand as well as his Donda Academy school before it was closed down. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles as numerous former employees of the Vultures 1 hitmaker continue to file suit against him.

Phillip said in the 42-page complaint that he worked for Ye for nine months starting in November of 2022, shortly after Ye's deal with Adidas fell apart following his anti-Semitic ramblings.

Phillip claimed Ye continued to spout similarly "dangerous rhetoric" in front of Donda Academy students, and allegedly told numerous students he wanted them to "shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school," telling them "they could be locked in cages."

Additionally, Phillips, who is Black, said Ye gave preferential treatment to White employees. He claimed Ye "treated the Black staff considerably worse than White employees" and that he'd "scream and berate Black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the White staff."

Former Staffer Details Other Disturbing Allegations

The lawsuit goes on to say that Ye often expressed anti-semitic values in front of students, and allegedly said in front of parents he "only likes to date White women," while telling employees they'd be fired if anyone got fat.

Phillips also detailed a disturbing meeting he had with Ye at the Nobu Hotel in Malibu, Calif. in December of 2022. For three hours, the former employee said Ye ranted about Hitler's greatness and called the Holocaust fake. He also criticized the LBGTQ+ community and said "gay people are not true Christians."

Additionally, Phillips claimed Ye then began watching 2022's The Batman on mute while he laid down on his bed and "began to make slow up and down motions with his hand just above his genitals as though he was masturbating." Ye then detailed his sex life before FaceTiming a woman and asked her to wear new lingerie and shoes he bought for her. Phillips said he recognized the woman because Ye had "flaunted" nudes of her to the staff a few weeks prior.

Phillips is seeking at least $35,000 for what he deemed to be whistleblower retaliation, discrimination based on race and a hostile workplace, among eight other causes of action.

