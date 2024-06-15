Missy Elliott Inducts Timbaland Into Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024

Timbaland was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame—class of 2024.

Timbaland Among Honorees at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Gala

Timbaland was among the musicians who were inducted at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala in New York on Tuesday night (June 11). Timbo's longtime collaborator Missy Elliott, who became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall in 2019, helped enshrine her creative partner into the SHoF.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the veteran hitmaker thanked several artists in his speech, including Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and the late R&B singer Aaliyah and rapper Magoo. He also credited Missy for his musical success. "I owe my career to Missy Elliott," Timbaland said.

The Virginia native concluded his speech thanking the Songwriters Hall for the induction. "Thanks for giving me a seat at the table—I've been waiting a long time," Timbo said.

SZA Receives Honor at Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

R&B singer SZA was also honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala. The 34-year-old artist received the Hal David Starlight Award, an honor given to young songwriters. During the event, SZA performed an acoustic version of her 2022 song "Snooze" from her SOS project.

"I'm just beyond all of my wildest dreams," SZA said during her acceptance speech (via People). "I'm just so grateful. Thank you for seeing me. I swear, I'll be like, 'Oh I wrote this and I wrote that. And [people would] be like, 'OK,' especially if you're a woman, especially if you're a Black woman. So to win this... It just means the world."

Check out the Associated Press' and NBC News' recap of the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 event below.

Watch Associated Press' Recap of the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 Gala

Watch NBC News' Recap of the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 Event