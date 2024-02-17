Kevin Durant Explains How He Got to A&R on Drake’s For All the Dogs Album

Last year, Kevin Durant was credited as A&R on Drake's For All the Dogs album. During his media day session at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, he explained how he got to work on Drizzy's project.

Kevin Durant Explains A&R Title on Drake's For All the Dogs Album

On Saturday (Feb. 17), Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant talked with journalists at a media day event for the NBA All-Star Game Weekend festivities in Indianapolis, Indiana. At the event, a reporter asked him about his A&R title on Drake's For All the Dogs album.

In the video below, the NBA vet disclosed that he frequently has conversations with the OVO Sound leader and sometimes offers him advice. The counsel appears to have had a positive impact on Drake, as he unexpectedly appointed Kevin as A&R for his project.

"Whenever Drake just wants to talk about life I'm there for him and he just gave me that title," Kevin said nonchalantly.

Kevin Durant Raps on Stalley's New Track "Scared Money," No Rap Album in the Works

Elsewhere in the video below, the reporter jokingly asked Kevin when his rap album is dropping. KD laughed and shot down any talk about a rap album.

"I doubt I have an album dropping, I just do it for fun," Kevin said.

What Kevin is referring to is his rap feature on Stalley's latest single, "Scared Money, which is available for viewing below. A lot of fans are praising the b-baller for his stellar rhyme flow on the song.

As for now, Kevin Durant sees rapping as a hobby and not something he's ready to dive into just yet.

Watch Kevin Durant Explain How He Got to A&R on Drake's For All the Dogs Album

Watch Kevin Durant Rapping in Stalley's "Scared Money" Music Video