Kash Doll and NBA Star Kevin Durant Argue Over KD Moniker After She Tweets ‘All These N!gg@s Wanna F@&k KD’

Won't the real KD please stand up.

Detroit rapper Kash Doll and future NBA Hall of Fame basketball player, Kevin Durant, recently got into a back-and-forth on social media over the moniker "KD." It all started Friday night (Feb. 26) when Kash posted the braggadocios tweet, "All these niggas wanna fuck KD." Her tweet is seemingly a play on the lyrics from City Girls' JT on Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum (Remix)."

Kevin Durant, a world-famous hooper who has been known as "KD" for over a decade, replied to the tweet, not wanting anyone to confuse her statement as being about him. "@kashdoll You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off," he replied. "U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL."

The Stacked rapper defiantly responded, saying she is the authentic KD. "I’m the real KD.... your name Kevin Durant act accordingly," she responded to the Brooklyn Nets forward's tweet, along with a heart emoji.

Kash Doll then tried to add validity to her statement by retweeting a fan noting that she has a song called "KD Diary" that came out in 2019, which is over a decade after Durant became a household name for his basketball prowess. "She been calling herself KD, this album was released in 2019 and look at the title," the uninformed fan wrote.

Kash Doll, known for her singles "Ice Me Out" and "For Everybody," released her debut album, Stacked, in October 2019 via Republic Records. She is currently prepping the follow-up to the debut LP. In December, she put out the single "Bossa Nova" featuring fellow Motor City native Tee Grizzley.