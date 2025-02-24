Don’t Read Into Phoenix Suns Player Kevin Durant’s Praise for J. Cole and Drake

Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant isn't holding back on his thoughts about J. Cole nor Drake, and unfortunately, rap fans are coming at him for his opinion. Don't read into his praise for the two rappers; it's clear on where he stands.

Kevin Durant Praises J. Cole and Drake

Last Saturday (Feb. 22), NBA player Kevin Durant had some downtime from hitting the court and decided to tweet. What caught his eye was a post from XXL in which J. Cole's new song "cLOUDs" was promoted. The track, released on Feb. 20, finds the Dreamville leader rapping about killing other rappers' careers and turning them into martyrs. Durant was feeling the track despite public opinion of Cole over the last year.

"I don't care bout none of that fake tough guy sh*t. This is mastery," Durant posted as a retweet of the DZL, Omen, and Cole-produced track. His tweet caused a ruckus on X as rap fans had a lot to say about KD's opinion. Durant clapped back at the haters.

"Let's be honest Coles rapping is always top tier, but this gets no playback anywhere it's only to critique who's playing this for any other reason," @malikstr8shoots wrote to KD.

"Gets playback in my AirPods, that’s all that matters to me," Durant fired back.

"Who the fake tough guy? Gotta be talking bout drake," @rastaarhem tweeted. "Talkin bout u," KD replied.

"I bet you asked for permission from the boy if you could show support for Cole, but ONLY if you throw shade at the Boogeyman," @_CallMeDennis_ tweeted. "The Boogeyman" refers to a nickname for Kendrick Lamar.

"I’m throwing shade at fans like you, been hatin on Cole this whole time. Just listen to the music and stfu," KD posted.

"But you listen to Drake lol ok," @TheNineForty_ tweeted to KD. "The GOAT," Durant clapped back.

The "tough guy" talk has been a sordid topic of conversation during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap battle over the last year. Last April, after J. Cole dropped "7 Minute Drill," his own diss aimed at K-Dot, he bowed out of the beef to the surprise of the hip-hop community. Kendrick and Drake carried on their feud, but Cole's decision to leave it all behind changed the way many rap fans felt about his legacy. The choice to no longer engage with The perceived Big 3 in the game had people throwing stones at Cole. Yet that hasn't stopped Kevin Durant from listening to new music from the North Carolina MC and praising him for it.

Durant's tweet also ignited Kendrick Lamar fans who thought KD was throwing subliminal shots at K-Dot. Last April, during the height of the beef between Drizzy and Dot, KD posted an image of Drake's Certified Lover Boy album cover on Instagram with the song "No Friends In The Industry." KD is clearly on the Toronto MC's side. Earlier this month, following the Super Bowl halftime show, Durant was asked what he thought of Kendrick's performance.

"It meant nothing to me," KD said. "No thoughts. I ain't really pay attention to it, to be honest. It was a pretty boring day. As for a Super Bowl, the game was a little... yeah, the game got out of hand. The Super Bowl halftime show was just... I didn't pay attention to it. I kinda skimmed through the whole thing to be honest."

With a response like that, it's obvious KD stands with Drake and Cole.

Take a look at Kevin Durant's tweets clapping back at fans below.

See Kevin Durant's Tweets About J. Cole and Drake

