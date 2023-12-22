Bun B and Statik Selektah, Conway the Machine, Layzie Bone and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The holiday season has arrived. While many people take time this week to relax with their families, the holidays can also be ushered in with some brand-new releases. This week, two rap veterans join forces yet again for a new album, while a Buffalo MC with four projects under his belt this year returns one last time before 2023 is out.

Bun B and Statik Selektah Return With Trillstatik 3

On Friday (Dec. 22), Bun B and Statik Selektah reunited for the third edition of their Trillstatik series. Trillstatik 2 was an expansive affair, boasting features from Dave East, Big K.R.I.T., Termanology, Boldy James, Papoose and many more. The Trillstatik sequel was recorded live in New York, and the Trillstatik 3 rollout was no different. Fans were able to witness the recording process behind the album via YouTube and Statik Selektah's YouTube page on Wednesday (Dec. 20).

Conway the Machine and Wun Two Drop off Palermo Album

After dropping off four projects this year already, Conway the Machine has returned with one more tape to close out the year. Linking with Germany's lo-fi beatmaker Wun Two, Conway returns with Palermo, which pulls its name from Wun Two's Italian heritage. The pair dropped off the album's first single "Brick by Brick" on Oct. 27. They then followed it up with "Cosca" and "Montagna" featuring Goosebytheway earlier in December.

The album comes after Conway already dropped off his Conductor Machine EP with Conductor Williams and his Speshal Machinery tape 38 Spesh on Dec. 1 and Sept. 8. Conway also dropped off his Drumwork label effort Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork the Album in July and his Pain Provided Profit joint album with Drumwork signee Jae Skeese in March. Not to mention, Conway also released his critically acclaimed solo album Won't He Do It in May.

Layzie Bone Serves Up Hypnotic Rhythms Album

Layzie Bone is back in the rap game with his new project, Hypnotic Rhythm. The 12-song collection features the Cleveland-based rhymer delivering deep, personal rhymes about his life and the importance of family.

On Thanksgiving Day, Layzie dropped a video for "Let's Eat," his celebratory track about unity and brotherhood. In the visual below, the Bone, Thugs-N-Harmony rhymer is enjoying a Thanksgiving Day feast with his family and friends. Lyrically, Layzie raps about getting paid with his partners.

"Listen, if you carry your weight you're gonna get paid/Me and my n***as we been had it made/The hand that we dealt with was the hand that we played/The presence was felt cuz a man don't complain," he raps on the song.

On "A Place," Layzie reflects on his trials and tribulations and celebrates his new journey of clean living and embracing his spirituality. "I got to get back to the basics/Face it/Too much time has been wasted on that fake s**t/Erase it/Replace it with them thoughts that lead to greatness/Embrace it," he testifies on the track.

Layzie Bone is carrying on the Bone, Thugs-N-Harmony legacy with his uplifting music.

Check out the new hip-hop projects this week below.