Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Get Street Named After Them in Cleveland

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be honored with a street named after them in their hometown of Cleveland

According to a News 5 Cleveland report, published last Thursday (June 27), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will return to their hometown of Ohio and have a street renamed after them. The intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue will be renamed to "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way."

The street renaming ceremony will take place on Aug. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. The event is the culmination of a fan petition in February of 2022 requesting that a sign above East 99th Street read "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way" in honor of the legendary rap group.

Felicia C. Haney, owner of Beach Street Publicity, and Juan Goodwin reportedly went door-to-door in freezing temperatures to collect signatures from neighbors in support of their cause. They were able to obtain 70% of the signatures and present them to the Cleveland City Council, where Councilman Kevin Conwell was amazed at how quickly they were able to gather them.

"There's nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony," Haney told the news channel.

On Saturday (July 1), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony manager Steve Lobel jumped on his Instagram page to salute the Cleveland group on their prestigious honor.

"August [11th] ill be on St Clair 30 years I been with my brothers this is well deserved let this go viral this is hip hop," he wrote along with the hashtags #hiphop50 & #BTNH 30 Years Anniversary."

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Made E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue Famous with E.1999 Eternal

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony made E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue famous with their classic second album E. 1999 Eternal, which dropped in July of 1995. The album included their beloved songs "1st of Tha Month" and their Grammy-winning tribute to Eazy-E, "Tha Crossroads." The LP remains the group’s best-selling effort, with over four million copies sold in the U.S. alone, and cemented the group's status as one of hip-hop's best acts.

Watch News 5 Cleveland's Report on Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Upcoming Street Renaming Event in Cleveland Below