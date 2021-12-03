Bizzy Bone Apologies for Three 6 Mafia Verzuz Brawl

Shortly after Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony made history last night by causing the first-ever brawl during a Verzuz hits battle while competing against Three 6 Mafia, Bizzy expressed regret for his actions that could've ended the event.

Early Friday morning (Dec. 3), Bizzy penned a lengthy apology on Instagram for his behavior that briefly put the nostalgic hip-hop moment on pause.

"I feel as a man there is a time to apologize and be the bigger person," the Cleveland rapper began. "Even if you do not feel wrong. @melyssa_lp @triller @verzuztv thank you for everything. But when u a man you understand there is a time to be the bigger person. Mistakes will be made. This is Hip Hop , if we was posed to be perfect then we wouldn’t even be here - @therealswizzz (yes Swizz needed to be called and spoken to as well , even though he told me it was ok. Ol beautiful nigga.) When i got back on stage i meant what i said."

He continued: "I really hope you guys understand my passion for music and my seriousness about GOD. I really believe in what i say. Im a artist. I came back because i know a lot of people depended on me. It was not scripted but it ended perfect. A toast to Hip Hop. Sht gets a lil crazy sometimes. @juicyj @djpaulkom @missyeahoe @realcrunchyblack #ripkoopstanicca #riplordinfamous hopefully i gave you enough hell to know what HEAVEN can be like. You guys did a HECK of a job and embracing me after that took class as well. This is real. I am real. God bless you all."

Bizzy Bone offered an initial apology last night (Dec. 2) after launching his microphone in Juicy J's direction because he felt disrespected at the hit-for-hit battle. After Bone Thugs performed "Buddah Lovers," Bizzy claimed he felt he was being mocked and his anger appeared to be aimed towards DJ Paul and Gangsta Boo, who were dancing during the performance.

"I wanna apologize to everybody the fuck out there—on both sides," he said. "I’m not trying to fuck this shit up. Pardon me. Let’s keep the muthafuckin’ party going."

Prior to the brawl transpiring, though, Bizzy exclaimed, "Before we even get started, you ugly muthafuckas not gon' be mocking me when I'm on this muthafuckin' stage. Like straight the fuck up."

Juicy J quipped back, "Nigga, suck my dick," which resulted in Bizzy throwing a mic at the Memphis-bred group. Members of both crews filled the stage and punches were thrown before the show came to a screeching halt, which lasted about 15 minutes.

The Verzuz battle commenced thereafter.

Before the event took place, Bizzy Bone had been calling out Three 6 Mafia for the meaning of their rap moniker, accusing them of being devil worshippers. He also challenged them to condemn Satan ahead of the performance.

Check out the full Verzuz battle below.