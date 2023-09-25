Krayzie Bone Hospitalized Due to Serious Illness – Report

Krayzie Bone has reportedly been hospitalized due to a serious illness.

Krayzie Bone Hospitalized

On Sunday (Sept. 24), news broke that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Krayzie Bone is suffering from a serious health scare. According to AllHipHop, the Cleveland native checked himself into a Los Angeles-area hospital after coughing up blood on Friday (Sept. 22). Krayzie reportedly suffers from sarcoidosis, which is "an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called 'granulomas' in one or more organs of the body," according to the American Lung Association.

AHH reports Krayzie Bone underwent a CAT scan that revealed that his lungs contained a leaking artery. Doctors reportedly conducted emergency surgery but the attempt was unsuccessful. One report purports the rapper is currently on a breathing machine.

Huff Post journalist Phillip Lewis has reported that Krayzie's management has released the following statement: "At this time, we are asking for his privacy."

Reactions to Krayzie Bone News

Bizzy Bone has reposted several "Pray for Krayzie Bone" posts on his Instagram Story. Fellow Ohio native LeBron James has also reacted to the news on social media. Sharing his message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the NBA legend captioned a photo of Krayzie Bone with several praying hands emojis with the message "to Krayzie man!!!!"

XXL has reached out to Krayzie Bone's team for comment.