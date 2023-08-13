Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Street Sign Stolen Less Than 48 Hours After It Went Up – Report

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony honorary street sign has reportedly been stolen not less than 48 Hours after it went up.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Street Sign Stolen

According to a post on Neighborhood Talk's Instagram account that was published on Sunday (Aug. 13), the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony street sign near the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue has been stolen. The sign was installed during a street renaming ceremony last Friday (Aug. 11), changing East 99th Street to "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way."

The street renaming was the result of a fan petition launched in February 2022 by Felicia C. Haney, owner of Beach Street Publicity, and Juan Goodwin. They gathered 70% of the signatures and presented them to the Cleveland City Council. Council Member Kevin Conwell and others supported the petition and passed a legislation to get it done.

XXL has reached out to the Cleveland Police Department, Council Member Kevin Conwell and Mayor Justin M. Bibb for comment.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored With Street Sign

On Friday (Aug. 11), the City of Cleveland renamed East 99th Street to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way in honor of the legendary hip-hop group. Hundreds of fans gathered to watch the old street sign be replaced with a new one featuring a photo of the rap quintet. "There's nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony," said Felicia C. Haney, owner of Beach Street Publicity, who spearheaded the street renaming campaign.

Bone Thugs made E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue famous with their classic second album E. 1999 Eternal, which dropped in July of 1995. The album included their beloved songs "1st of Tha Month" and their Grammy-winning tribute to Eazy-E, "Tha Crossroads."

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony remains one of the only groups to have worked with late hip-hop icons Eazy-E, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun while they were still alive.

Watch Videos of the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Street Renaming Ceremony Below