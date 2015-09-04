Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Perform ‘Tha Crossroads’ at the 1996 MTV VMAs – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Sep. 4, 1996: While the hip-hop world was still mourning the loss of N.W.A frontman Eazy-E, his Cleveland protégés, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, were rising to fame. At the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, Bone Thugs performed their hit single and Eazy-E tribute, "Tha Crossroads."

As one of only three hip-hop performances of the night, Bizzy, Flesh, Krayzie, and Layzie dressed in white suits, had a live horse-drawn carriage onstage and gave such a heartfelt rendition of the single, audience members were singing along with ease. Amid heavy rock acts like Smashing Pumpkins and KISS, it was considered by viewers at home one of the best performances of the night.

Bone Thugs were also up for a moon man that night for Best Rap Video for "Tha Crossroads" but lost to Coolio's classic visual for "Gangsta's Paradise" featuring L.V.

Watch Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Perform "Tha Crossroads" at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards Below