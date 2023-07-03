Rick Ross’ Knees Give Out as He Attempts to Dive at Pool Party – Watch

Rick Ross loves to swim but when he recently tried to dive in his spacious pool during a party at his home, Rozay's legs gave out and the rapper plunged into the water.

Rick Ross' Pool Party Mishap

Over the weekend, Rick Ross held a pool party at his luxurious Georgia mansion, a.k.a. The Promise Land. At his property, Rozay has the largest residential swimming pool in the United States, and the Miami bawse loves to jump in it.

However, in a viral video that was posted on Overtime's Instagram page today (July 3), Ross' knees gave out on him as he attempted to dive in the pool. Instead of diving, the "Aston Martin Music" rapper plunged into the water like a seal. Judging by the video (below), it looks like the MMG head honcho may have hurt himself during his dive, but it appears that he's OK and simply had a misstep on the diving board.

When Ross' pool video hit social media, folks joked about how the rapper may have tore an ACL when he fell—not dove—into the pool.

"Rick Ross legs was like, nope my fat ahh ain't jumping in there [skull emoji]," joked one person.

Another fan commented: "ACL went [to] heaven on that boi."

Rick Ross' Pool Party Crashed by Parachute Man

During Ross' pool party, a man parachuted onto his property and the rhymer shared a video of the moment when the guy came flying in. In the clip, the parachute man almost landed on his roof.

"There he go!" yells Ross in the video below. "Oh my god! It’s the parachute guy. Hey, don’t land on the roof!" he later warns.

Thankfully, the parachute guy landed safely on the ground with no injuries.

This is the second time a person landed on Ross’ property via a parachute. Last month, someone parachuted from a plane into Ross' yard at his second annual Car and Bike Show. Although the stunt was very dangerous, Ross didn't get angry, he kindly requested footage from anyone who wanted to share it with him.

There's always something going on at The Promise Land.

See video of Rick Ross' dive attempt below.

Watch Rick Ross' Knees Give Out as He Attempts to Dive in a Pool Below