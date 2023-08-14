Rick Ross Reportedly Buys $35 Million Miami Mansion – Photos

Rick Ross is now the proud owner of a new $35 million Miami mansion.

Rick Ross' New Miami Mansion

On Monday (Aug. 14), the South Florida Business Journal reported that Rick Ross finally closed the deal on a swank $35 million mansion in Miami's uppercrust Star Island neighborhood. The home comes in at a massive 9,700 square feet and features such amenities as a chef's kitchen, separate breakfast room, heated pool, 40-foot boat dock with direct access to the ocean, custom staircase and a "living room that is larger than most apartments." The home includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The anti-humble abode was built in 1992, with its previous owner buying the home for $4 million back in 1999. Ross will now be neighbors with Diddy who also has a home on the exclusive location.

XXL has reached out to Rick Ross about the new purchase.

Rick Ross' Other Homes

Rick Ross already owns a sprawling mansion in Fayette County, Ga. nicknamed The Promise Land, which he purchased from boxer Evander Holyfield back in 2014. The home sits on over 200 acres and includes 109 rooms and 25 bathrooms. Earlier this year, Ross purchased another Atlanta-area mansion that Meek Mill had on the market for $4.2 million.

See inside Rick Ross' new massive Miami mansion below.

