Rick Ross Shows Off Gigantic 10-Pound Crab He Plans to Eat for Dinner – Watch

Rick Ross showed off a gigantic 10-pound crab he planned to eat for dinner this week on Instagram.

On Tuesday (July 18), Rick Ross posted a video of himself holding what he defined as a 10-pound Norwegian red king crab on his Instagram Story. In the clip, which can be seen below, Ricky Rozay used both hands to lift the soon-to-be seafood dish so that viewers could see its large size. Rick Ross then sent a subliminal message to his haters, who he compared to the 10-leg crustacean.

"I know how to deal with all you crab n***as, you heard me?" Rick Ross stated in the video. "I'ma boil you, heavy garlic and butter. Heavy butter, you heard me."

Later in the video, Rick Ross explained how he would cook the ginormous crustacean. While holding his signature alcoholic beverage, the rapper said he planned on boiling and simmering the Norwegian crab with garlic and butter at the perfect temperature before topping it off with a glass of Luc Belaire Rose champagne.

Rick Ross Purchases a $20 Million Watch That Took Over Three Years to Make

This isn't the first time recently that Rick Ross has made a unique purchase. On July 10, Rick Ross showed off a $20 million watch on Instagram that took Jacob The Jeweler over three years to make. The highly-esteemed jeweler, who was on a FaceTime call at the time of Rick Ross' recorded video, said it took almost four years to collect all of the diamonds and Tsavorite garnet stones set into the watch. According to the International Gem Society, Tsavorites are an emerald green-colored grossular garnet and are one of the most expensive and sought-after stones in the jewelry world.

Watch Rick Ross show off a gigantic 10-pound crab he plans to eat for dinner below.

