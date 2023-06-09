Blueface Accused of Stealing Woman’s Phone and Kicking Her, Chrisean Allegedly Punched Her After Insulting Him

New details have emerged following Blueface's arrest for a Las Vegas robbery case. The California rapper is accused of stealing a woman's phone and kicking her. Chrisean Rock is also accused of punching the victim.

Details of Blueface's Robbery Case

According to an arrest document obtained by XXL, Blueface, his pregnant significant other Chrisean Rock and several members of their entourage are accused of assaulting a woman on May 29 inside the Palms Casino Resort. The woman initially approached Chrisean and congratulated her on her pregnancy but didn't care much about Blueface and commented, "F**k him." Chrisean didn't appreciate the diss of her baby's father and allegedly punched her on the left side of her face.

Police say Blueface then took the victim's phone, put it in his pocket, and mockedly said, "This is mine now." Officers stated the woman managed to retrieve her phone from Blueface, but claims another member of his crew socked her with an uppercut. According to the victim, Blueface kicked her in the face and chest when she fell to the ground before security intervened.

Blue, Chrisean and their entourage fled in a blue-colored Dodge Charger vehicle. Later, police reviewed surveillance footage from the casino floor as well as cell phone video of Chrisean's alleged assault on the woman. Subsequently, probable causes charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued.

Read More: Blueface Fires Back After Being Compared to Ike Turner

Blueface's Arrest and His Attorney Speaks Out

Blueface, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, was arrested on Wednesday (June 7) during a court hearing in Las Vegas for a separate case. The 26-year-old rhymer was placed in handcuffs on a robbery felony charge. Blueface has since posted bail and was picked up outside jail by Jaidyn Alexis, who is the mother of his two other children.

In a statement, Blueface's attorney told XXL: "Johnathan Porter, also known as Blueface, was placed under arrest on [Wednesday] morning when he arrived at the courthouse for his preliminary hearing. There was a probable cause warrant that had been issued for robbery for an incident that happened last week at the Palms Hotel when he came in to spar with Floyd Mayweather. The incident had to do with a cell phone and a fan filming his longtime friend, Chrisean. We are hopeful we can quickly resolve this for him to everyone's satisfaction along with his current charges."

What are Blueface's Other Criminal Charges?

In addition to the robbery charge, Blueface is also facing an attempted murder charge in a separate case. As previously reported, the "Respect My Cryppin'" artist is accused of firing a gun into a car outside a Las Vegas club on Oct. 8, 2022. Video of the incident later surfaced that appears to show Blueface and his entourage leaving the establishment when a truck quickly pulls up next to them. Someone in Blueface's team runs up to the vehicle and it speeds off. Blueface then appears to shoot at the vehicle.

According to LVPD, the man in the truck was confronting the group after reportedly being beaten up by some people in Blueface's camp earlier that night.

XXL has reached out to the Las Vegas Police Department for comment.