Blueface Arrested in Court for Las Vegas Robbery

Blueface has another legal matter on his hands after he was arrested in court in Las Vegas for his alleged involvement in a robbery.

Blueface Arrested in Court

On Wednesday (June 7), TMZ reported Blueface, born Johnathan Porter, was arrested on robbery charges during a court hearing in Las Vegas for a separate case. According to the celebrity news site, Blueface was taken into custody on a felony robbery charge.

Blueface's attorney has offered the following statement to XXL concerning the rapper's arrest:

"Johnathan Porter, also known as Blueface, was arrested this morning when he arrived at the courthouse for his preliminary hearing. There was a probable cause warrant that had been issued for robbery for an incident that happened last week at the Palms Hotel when he came in to spar with Floyd Mayweather. The incident had to do a cell phone and a fan filming his longtime friend, Chrisean. We are hopeful we can quickly resolve this for him to everyone's satisfaction along with his current charges."

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team and the Las Vegas Police Department for comment.

Read More: Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock of Trying to Set His House on Fire

Why Was Blueface in Court in the First Place?

Blueface appeared in court today for a preliminary hearing in connection to his arrest last November on an attempted murder charge. As previously reported, the "Thotiana" rapper was swarmed by police and arrested in Las Vegas in November of 2022. The wild scene was captured on video (below).

Police have accused Blueface of firing a gun into a car outside a Sin City club on Oct. 8, 2022. Video of the incident later surfaced that appears to show Blueface and his entourage leaving the establishment when a truck quickly pulls up next to them. Someone in Blueface's team runs up to the vehicle and it speeds off. Blueface then appears to shoot at the vehicle.

According to police, the man in the truck was confronting the group after reportedly being beaten up by some people in Blueface's camp earlier that night. Blueface was released on bond a few days after his arrest. He later commented that he'd forgotten about the whole incident until he was arrested.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Reacts to Blueface Arrest for Attempted Murder