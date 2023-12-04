Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock of Leaving Their Son With a Friend So Chrisean Can Spend Time With a Man

Blueface is accusing Chrisean Rock of leaving their child with a friend so she could go meet up with a man.

Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock of Leaving Their Son With a Friend

On Sunday (Dec. 3), Blueface hopped on his Instagram Story to yell at Rock's friend Marsh, who he said was watching his son Chrisean Jr. so Rock could go meet up with one of her suitors.

"It's crazy my son ain't got no parent at four in the morning," Blueface said with his son in his arms as he got into an Uber. "Nobody wanna watch him. She got Marsh, she got Marsh watching the baby at four in the morning so she can what? Get some d**k? Do a verse? F**k a n***a?...All this so you could do a verse? Suck some d**k? You a boonk b***h."

He got into the cab and turned the camera on Marsh once they got in the cab, claiming that his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis was ready to fight her once they got back home.

"Close the door, let's go Marsh," Blueface said. "You gonna get your a*s whooped soon as we get there, c'mon. Jaidyn got a good fade waiting for you let's go Marsh. Let's go. Jaidyn got a fade like Tessa, c'mon girl."

Rock has yet to respond to Blueface's accusations.

Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Got Mad at Her Because Rappers Showed Love

Blueface's latest frustrations with his ex come after he previously got mad at Chrisean Rock for showing love to Drake on Instagram. On Nov. 4, Chrisean Rock wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, a list of rappers who she said pissed off Blueface because they expressed romantic interest in her.

"Drake -cuz he followed me," Rock wrote in her list. "Lil Baby - cuz he called me. ...Kevin Gates - showed love. Rick Ross -cuz he took a picture of us n put on his story."

Chrisean then followed it up with a repost of a tweet from DJ Akademiks, who alleged Blue is controlling and abusive.

"I'm still mad Blueface went thru Chrisean Rock purse to steal her phone, ran to the bathroom locked it.. guessed her code... and then tried to text Lil Baby off her phone.. n***a instead of worrying bout him saved as 'Big Brother' in her phone.. ask for a verse n***a.. u need it," wrote Ak in the February tweet.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Wanted Her to Be His Slave

Watch Blueface accuse Chrisean Rock of leaving their son without a parent below.

Watch Blueface's Instagram Story