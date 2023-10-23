Blueface Ordered to Pay $13 Million in Damages for Las Vegas Strip Club Shooting – Report

Blueface has reportedly been ordered to pay $13 million in damages to the owner of a Las Vegas strip club as the result of the 2022 incident where the rapper shot a man outside the venue.

Judgement Issued in Blueface Civil Suit

While Blueface has already learned his fate in regard to the legal side of his involvement in the October of 2022 shooting, on Monday (Oct. 23), TMZ reported the Los Angeles rapper has been ordered to pay a stiff penalty for his actions on the civil side of things. According to court documents obtained by the celebrity news site, the owner of Euphoric Gentleman's Club in Las Vegas won a summary judgment in the amount of $13,072,482 in the lawsuit they filed against the rapper.

The club was forced to shut down in November of 2022 as the result of the shooting. EGC then sued Blueface. Ultimately, the judge in the case has sided with the club and reportedly ordered the rapper to pay the club's owner $12.6 million in lost revenue, $198,000 in lease damages, $84,000 in payroll expenses to laid off employees and more.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team and attorney for comment.

Blueface Shooting and Outcome

Blueface was initially arrested on Nov. 15, 2022 for the shooting, which occurred on Oct. 8, 2022. Police say the victim, Kentabius Traylor, and Blueface's team got into a physical altercation inside the club. As the rapper and his team were leaving, Traylor reportedly pulled up next to the group in his truck and confronted them. Blueface pulled out a gun and shot at Traylor's vehicle, striking him in the hand. Blueface was initially charged with attempted murder. After pleading guilty to charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure back in July, Blueface was given a five-year suspended sentence for the shooting on Oct. 2.

