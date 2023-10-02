Lil Baby Clears the Air About Blueface’s Claim That Baby Tried to Talk to Chrisean Rock

Lil Baby is setting the record straight about Blueface's claim that Baby tried to holla at Chrisean Rock back in February.

Lil Baby Clears the Air About Chrisean Rock

Lil Baby has had enough of being involved in the Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama. On Monday (Oct. 2), the Atlanta rapper went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to break his silence about Blue's claims that Baby attempted to woo Chrisean when they met at a party back in February.

"I ain’t with the trolling s**t!" Lil Baby tweeted. "I be laughing at certain s**t but Aite now stop playing I ain’t never tried to talk to no mf chrisean !! Please stop attaching my name to that!"

In a follow-up tweet he added, "I seen her at a party an told her some real s**t she know I never tried to talk to her ! I know I bring attention but chrisean even trolling about a child an stuff is too far !! Like [annoyed face emoji]...Thanks."

Chrisean Rock Chimes In

A short time after Lil Baby's posts, Chrisean Rock chimed in.

"See he finally said it," the mother of Blueface's newborn posted. "FACTS TOLD YALLL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD YALL .. someone tell blue he can stop trolling me."

"I’m done trolling I just needed lil baby to clear the air cuz my BABY DADDY GAVE ME HELL over a n***a n won’t be believe me about anything," she continued. "He was to quiet after he said 'real s**t!' After blue posted he was done being mean to me."

Lil Baby's posts come several hours after he was named-dropped by Chrisean on Twitter while she was apparently trolling Blueface.

The Origin of Blueface's Lil Baby Beef

Blueface has had issues with Lil Baby since back in February when Chrisean Rock revealed Lil Baby told her she had "potential" when they ran into each other at NBA All-Star Weekend in February. After Chrisean told Blueface about the chance encounter on Instagram Live, the Los Angeles rapper had questions.

"Potential to what? F**k him?" Blueface responded.

Blueface later tried to expose Lil Baby by sharing alleged DMs from Baby to Chrisean. Recently, Chrisean claimed Blueface still brings up Lil Baby when they argue. Last month, Blueface dissed Lil Baby on the track "Baby Momma Drama." Both rappers appeared to trade shots on social media a day later.