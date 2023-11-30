Here’s What Happened on Day 4 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

The court case to decide Young Thug's freedom is currently in full swing, as the YSL RICO trial continues in Fulton County, Ga. court.

Day 4 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Outcome of Jurors Appearing on Camera

On Thursday (Nov. 30), following the snafu where members of the jury were captured on camera on Day 3, the issue was again addressed during the opening of the hearing. The prosecution argued that video circulating online could be of issue. Ultimately, Judge Ural Glanville was against taking action at this time. Due to not having access to media during the trial, the jury is unaware they were seen on video.

"I'm not gonna weird them out," Judge Glanville told the prosecution.

Robbery at the Pink Pony

Next, the prosecution brought up Atlanta police Sgt. Reginald Pettis who testified about an incident in January of 2013 where he said he saw a group of men, including Young Thug throw up gang signs at him. Pettis was investigating a car-jacking at the time of the incident, which occurred at the Pink Pony strip club. YSL associate Trontavious Stephens is accused of pointing a gun at Pettis. The victim, the house mom of the establishment, also testified about the crime. Under cross-examination, Pettis admitted he did not know what gang sign the men were throwing up and did not put that information in his report.

2013 Traffic Stop

Multiple officers took the stand on Thursday, ending with the testimony of officer Michael Monheim who took the stand for the prosecution. He was asked to recount a traffic stop in 2013 where police discovered a firearm and prescription pills in a car Thug was riding in. The defense and prosecution went back and forth about whether Thug had knowledge of the items in the vehicle. The day ended with Monheim's testimony.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug is currently on trial facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors claim that Thug and six codefendents used his record label YSL as a front for violent gang activity. The state alleges YSL has committed numerous violent crimes over the years including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men, and one White man, will decide whether Thug walks free or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The trial will continue with its fifth day on Monday (Dec. 4).

