Here’s What Happened on Day 9 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

We are two weeks into the Young Thug YSL trial in Atlanta and things are just getting started.

Day 9 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Codefendant Arrests

On Friday (Dec. 8), the prosecution continued to lay out their case with more testimony from local police officers who made arrests of former YSL codefendants, including the arrest of Trontavious Stephens.

Young Thug Incident at Perimeter Mall

Next, police officer Christopher May was brought up to testify about an incident in 2015 where Young Thug allegedly threatened him at Perimeter Mall in Atlanta. May, who was working security at the time, was called to address men in the mall on hoverboards. He testified that one of the men was Young Thug. May and two other security guards told the men they could not be in the mall on the devices and followed the men until they left.

The officer testified Young Thug then told him he would return and "shoot you in the face." May then notified the police. May also said he later received social media threats but he did not tell police about the follow-up threats after finding out who Young Thug was.

Upon cross-examination, Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel argued that none of the other officers on the scene reported the alleged threat made by Thug.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug is currently facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors claim that Thug and six codefendants used his record label YSL as a front for violent gang activity. The state alleges YSL has committed numerous violent crimes over the years including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men and one White man, will decide whether Thug walks free or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The trial will continue with day 10 on Monday (Dec. 11).

