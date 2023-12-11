Young Thug Codefendant Stabbed in Jail

One of Young Thug's codefendants has been stabbed in jail.

YSL Codefendant Stabbed

On Monday (Dec. 11), XXL confirmed with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office that Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail. Few details have been released on the incident, which reportedly happened overnight. An image of Stillwell upon his arrest in the case can be seen below.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Read More: Juror Dismissed From Young Thug YSL Trial and Replaced

YSL Trial Postponed

As a result of news of the stabbing, the YSL trial has been postponed. Judge Ural Glanville has dismissed jurors after the start of the hearing, instructing them to return on Tuesday (Dec. 12).

"We'll take the week as it comes," he told the jury, according to Law and Crime Network's Cathy Russon. This was the last week of trial before a holiday recess. There is a chance the trial might not resume until January of next year.

YSL Trial Underway

Young Thug is two weeks into the YSL trial, which began with opening statements on Nov. 27. Authorities are accusing Young Thug of being the spearhead of a violent street gang, YSL, which has allegedly committed numerous violent acts in the past several years. Thugger and his six codefendants have been accused with crimes including armed robbery, conspiring to murder and participating in criminal street gang activity. The trial is expected to last several weeks.