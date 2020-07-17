When considering the talented crop of rap artists to come out of Chicago over the past decade and capture rap fans' attention, Lil Bibby is the rapper that has always stood out as one of the more cerebral. In addition to the magnitude of his talent, which was first realized as a teenager through his solo work like "Dead or in Prison" and collaborative tracks "How We Move" with King Louie and "Know Somethin" featuring G Herbo, the 25-year-old artist's maturation and acumen outside of the vocal booth and the camera's view is a testament to his discipline and hunger.

These are traits that have helped Lil Bibby transition into his role as a music executive. While Bibby's music initially put him on the map, it's his work now as a cofounder of Grade A Productions, the label imprint behind late rap star Juice Wrld's meteoric rise, that has elevated Bibby as a power player within the music industry. However, while Bibby's role as an executive signing other acts like rapper The Kid Laroi to Grade A Productions have afforded him to put his own music on the back-burner, the former 2014 XXL Freshman still has a few obligations to fulfill to his fans, mainly the release of his long-awaited mixtape, Free Crack 4.

Since 2013, he's been building his buzz with the first three installments in the Free Crack series. "You Ain't Gang," a song featured on 2017's FC3 the Epilogue EP, further proved Bibby had more bars and hit-worthy material in his arsenal. He acknowledged the existence of Free Crack 4 as early as 2016, and the fans have been waiting ever since without many concrete details surrounding the project.

Being that Bibby doesn't record a lot of new music these days, there's no telling when Free Crack 4 will be liberated, if ever. He's no longer with RCA Records but does have paperwork with Dr. Luke, which has likely stopped him from dropping music. Even in light of Bibby's own reluctance to give any official update on Free Crack 4, that hasn't kept fans from clamoring for its release, voicing their anticipation and frustrations on the internet over the years. If there's a social media post Bibby writes on Twitter or Instagram, chances are there's more than one fan in the comments asking when #FC4 is dropping.

With nearly seven years having passed since FC dropped, and three years since unleashing the "Free Crack 4 Intro," in 2017, XXL shares more than a few reasons why fans should get Free Crack 4 now. The people want what they want.