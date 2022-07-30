The Weeknd Shows Off His Tongue Skills at Show and the Crowd Goes Crazy – Watch

The Weeknd is wowing audiences on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour with a special skill he can do with his tongue.

Several videos have popped up on social media of The Weeknd showing off his tongue-flicking skills at his shows and the crowd is going bonkers. In a clip posted oncInstagram account @nylusts, a Weeknd fan page, the Canadian singer is performing his sultry track "Often" from his 2015 album, Beauty Behind the Madness. But before he jumps into his first verse, The Weeknd begins to rapidly flick his tongue as the female fans in the crowd scream in pure delight. The screams alone are so loud in the video it will pierce your ears.

If you are unfamiliar with the song, Abel is unapologetic about asking a woman to bring her friend along so they could have a threesome. Elsewhere on the tune, the Grammy Award-winning crooner unabashedly revels in having wild sex escapades.

So, at his concerts, The Weeknd is clearly showing how he gets down in the bedroom by flicking his tongue. And judging by the ladies' reactions, they don't seem to mind it at all.

The Weeknd is having a phenomenal year, so far. Recently, the multi-platinum-selling artist announced that he’s bringing his version of Horror Nights House to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. and Universal Studios in California for their annual haunt events. The HHN show runs from Sept. 2 to Oct. 31. To cop tickets, head over to Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood.

Watch The Weeknd Perform His Amazing Tongue-Flicking Skills on His After Hours Til Dawn Tour