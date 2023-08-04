Yo Gotti, Tyla Yaweh, Mir Fontane and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the summer heat peaks in August, the rap game is delivering more hot music. This week a Memphis legend reunites with a mixtape DJ legend for a new project, an Orlando, Fla. rapper is raging again, a New Jersey rapper returns with a new studio LP and more.

Yo Gotti and DJ Drama Have Reunited to Release I Showed U So

Two hip-hop legends—Yo Gotti and DJ Drama—have teamed up to release a Gangsta Grillz album titled I Showed U So. The project is a follow-up to their 2006 Gangsta Grillz mixtape I Told U So. Additionally, this would be Gotti's 12th project after his 2022 double album, CM10: Free Game, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and was his highest-charting album to date.

Meanwhile, this would be DJ Drama's fourth collaborative Gangsta Grillz project this year, following his collabos with Kash Doll, French Montana and others.

The Atlanta-based DJ also released his solo album, I'm Really Like That, in March. I Showed U So features 20 tracks and guest appearances from Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan. Last week, Gotti dropped a video for the LP's first single, "No Fake Love," which features his girlfriend Angela Simmons.

On Instagram, Yo Gotti posted a video of himself hanging out of the window of his all-white Rolls-Royce phantom celebrating his upcoming album. He captioned the video: "N***as Been inside too long, I’m Giving Em Dat Outside Muzik Dis Friday."

Meanwhile, DJ Drama jumped on his Instagram page and shared a photo himself in legendary status mode.

"Legendary. Mixtape. Culture," he wrote in the caption.

True indeed.

Tyla Yaweh Drops His First Studio Album Heart Full of Rage 2

After a four-year hiatus, Tyla Yaweh is back with his first studio album Heart Full of Rage 2, which is a sequel to his 2019 project of the same name. The 16-song collection boasts rap cameos from Toosii, Yung Bleu, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown and more.

To promote the project, the South Florida rhymer delivered a visual for the set's first single, "SUMMER VIBES." Watch it below.

Although it's been awhile since Tyla has release new material, the 28-year-old artist is excited for his fans to hear his new album.

"Can’t believe we hear!! Friday my first studio album will be out everywhere!! Everything we been through these last few years makin this album & I finally get to share it with the world!! This is OUR album," he tweeted on Wednesday (Aug. 1).

Mir Fontana Releases His New Album Clowns Don't Cry

Mir Fontane has released his seventh album, Clowns Don't Cry. The 11-track album features the Camden, N.J. rapper displaying his knack for telling stories and sing-songy melodies over hard-hitting beats. One of the standout tracks is "Me Too," on which Fontane discusses the challenges of being an independent artist.

Another song highlight is "Losing Friends," in which the 29-year-old rapper reflects on the deaths of several loved ones. On the introspective track "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," Fontane details heartbreaking accounts of women who make regrettable choices involving crime and disloyalty.

Leading up to the release of Clowns Don't Cry, Fontane has been posting vlogs on his IG page where he shares his thoughts as he travels from coast to coast. "I'm more than an entertainer..I just wanted people to talk to me like I’m human," he wrote in the caption of Vlog Episode 3.

Mir Fontane is the thinking man's rapper.

Check out other new projects this week from Marlon Craft, Homeboy Sandman and more below.