Shy Glizzy, J.I., Marlon Craft and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As everyone gears up for the big game this weekend, the hip-hop brings forth another new music Friday full of fresh sounds as you prep food for your Super Bowl kickbacks and turn-ups. For this round, a rap-crooner repping the nation's capital looks to further solidify his stature with a new album, two reputable New York spitters each drop highly anticipated EPs and more.

Shy Glizzy comes through with a new album titled Flowers and with this new LP, Young Jefe is definitely looking to receive his, even if he has to snatch them himself. Touting Flowers as his "most personal, poignant and powerful body of work" to date, the Washington, D.C. rhymer's latest album finds Shy Glizzy using his harmonious vocals to celebrate his life and how far he's come in the rap game.

The 20-track album was previewed by a number of previously released singles featuring some of the hottest artists in the industry including "Borderline" featuring EST Gee, "Slime-U-Out" featuring 21 Savage and "Fools Fall N Love" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Chris Brown also lends his superstar voice to Shy Glizzy's latest project by being featured on the chorus of "No Days Off," the album's first song.

Fresh off his first tour in Europe, J.I., formerly known as J.I the Prince of NY, delivers One Way or Another, a 14-track extended play that serves as the New York spitter's highly anticipated first release of 2023. Led by two previously released singles, "Black Roses" and "It's Officially Done," One Way or Another also includes guest appearances from 2Rare, RealestK and BEAM.

One Way or Another paves the way for a big look for J.I. this year as the "Need Me" rhymer was recently announced as a supporting act on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's 27-date Me vs. Myself Tour that just kicked off in Denver, Colo. earlier this week. J.I.'s latest EP follows his stellar 2022 mixtape, Young & Restless Vol.1: Baby Don, which dropped in June of last year.

Manhattan, N.Y. MC Marlon Craft hits the rap game with the sequel to his 2021 album, Space, in the form of his new EP, Space 2. Prior to its release of Space 2, the "Point God" rapper offered fans a preview of what was to come on Space 2 by dropping off songs like "Dear Life" and "I Still Don't Cry." Craft's most recent single, "Soft," was accompanied by an outstanding visualizer that shows home footage of Craft as a young child.

Through his tight flow and socially conscious lyrical skills, Marlon Craftdisplays a keen sense of vulnerability and introspection throughout the 6-song project.

Check out other new projects this week from Ron Suno, Lance Skiiiwalker, Eric Bellinger, Kash Doll and more below.