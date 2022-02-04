2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Saba and More – New Projects This Week

Each week, the rap game proves why the genre is the best, bar none. Tonight, there's new music from some veteran rhymers from the south by way of Atlanta and Memphis, as well as a new offering from an MC from Chicago and plenty others.

2 Chainz, who said last year that his newest album would be his last trap record, has dropped Dope Don't Sell Itself. Chainz teamed up with Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more on the LP. The offering, which was welcomed with a pop-up shop, comes one day after Chainz hit the road on the Legendz of the Streets Tour that kicked off on Feb. 3 in Columbus, Ga. with Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and several others.

Yo Gotti has stepped in with a new double album, CM10: Free Game (Side A) and CM10: Free Game (Side B). Last month, the CMG head shared via Twitter that this release would be his last, writing, "I’m gone Finish This SH!T just how I started!!! Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles. Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL 🙏🏾 #CM10 February 4th - THIS DA LAST 1." The finale album features guest appearances from Gotti's artists Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and more.

Saba is also dropping off some lyrical candor of his own with Few Good Things. Hours ahead of the arrival of the new project, Saba shared a few thoughts via social media, one of which said, "Now I'm obviously known to dive into pretty sensitive subjects. And I would like it to be treated as such. It's painful work. Meaning the last thing I want is to read a dumbass headline about how SABA'S TRAUMA IS THE FOCAL POINT OF THE NEW ALBUM??? You've missed the whole point. Our culture is not clickbait." Saba's latest LP features G Herbo, 6lack, Smino and more.

Find additional new heat below from Smoke DZA, Bodega Bamz and more.