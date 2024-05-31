Lil Zay Osama Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge After Leaving Glock With Switch in Uber

Lil Zay Osama has pleaded guilty to leaving a Glock in an Uber in 2022 and may face federal prison time.

Lil Zay Osama Enters Guilty Plea

After nearly two years in limbo, the Chicago rapper's case has finally come to a conclusion. On Thursday (May 30), Zay and his attorney entered a guilty plea in Brooklyn Federal Court, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (May 31). Zay faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. However, federal guidelines have the possible sentence at 21 to 27 months. His sentencing date has yet to be set.

"I knowingly possessed a firearm that was a machine gun in Queens County on Sept. 29, 2022," he said in court, according to New York Daily News. "I know that it was wrong and against the law."

XXL has reached out to Lil Zay Osama's attorney for comment.

Lil Zay Osama Uber Ride Leads to Possible Prison Time

Lil Zay Osama was initially charged on Sept. 30, 2022, a day after a rideshare driver picked up the rapper and his associates in Manhattan and witnessed Zay holding a firearm. After dropping the group off in Queens, N.Y., the driver discovered that Zay had left a modified Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol that had a "switch" (also known as "auto sear") device attached. The driver notified the police who later arrested the Hood Bible 2 rhymer.

That November, the case was dismissed. However, this past January, a federal grand jury indicted Zay, charging him with possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Two weeks before the indictment, Zay was arrested again on a separate weapons possession charge. His mugshot from that arrest went viral.

