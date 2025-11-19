Lil Zay Osama Wants to Help a Chicago Mother and Child Attacked by a Group of Kids in Viral Video

Lil Zay Osama is speaking out after a mother and her 9-year-old son were beaten by a group of children in Chicago earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Nov. 18), the rapper posted a message in his Instagram Story, offering to help the family, who were seen on cell phone video being punched, stomped and kicked by the other kids as they apparently walked home from school. The video has since gone viral.

"Can somebody tag the family and let them know I'm looking for him?" Zay wrote along with a photo of one of the victims in the attack. "I Saw that video of the mom & her kids getting jumped. As a dad with kids that age, that hit different. That ain't Chicago. I need that young man in the video to know that what happened to him & his mom ain't normal."

The Chicago rhymer offered to give the family Christmas money, fly them to L.A. for the weekend and take them to dinner.

The incident reportedly stemmed from bullying at Chicago's Orville Bright Elementary School in the South Deering neighborhood, Fox 32 Chicago reports.

Corshawnda Hatter, 33, the mother who was seriously injured in the attack, described what happened prior to the assault. While her son was also injured in the beating, her young daughter who was present was not.

"I asked my kids to come to the next side of the street with me so they wouldn't get jumped, so we kept walking," Hatter said. "They followed us all the way there, they hit my son first, dragged me in the grass and pulled my baby's hair. I'm trying to get justice for my son. I'm thankful to everybody that came out here to support me."

Lil Zay Osama also spoke with Fox 32 Chicago and said he wanted the Chicago community to "do better" following the brutal attack.

"It's just something that shouldn't be going on," Zay shared. "Kids should be able to go to school and be comfortable walking home from school and at school learning. Kids of that age should not be doing things like that. Especially to an adult and to they peers that go to school with them. That's crazy. That shouldn't be happening in our community. We gotta do better."

Several mothers of the children who attacked Hatter and her son have posted videos of themselves with their kids, reprimanding them for the violence. No arrests have been made.

Watch Lil Zay Osama Speak Out Against the Attack on a Chicago Mother and Her Son