Lil Zay Osama Mugshot From Recent Arrest Goes Viral

Lil Zay Osama has had multiple run-ins with the law in the last few months, with the mugshot from his most recent arrest going viral.

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the booking photo from Lil Zay Osama's arrest on weapons charges earlier this month hit the internet and began to go viral. In the photo (below), the Chicago rapper has his arms tucked into his black tank top. He has a very dazed look on his face and is staring toward the floor instead of looking directly into the camera.

Naturally, the internet has had a field day with comments about the awkward photo.

"When your mom wakes you up early for school and you decide to day dream," one Twitter user compared the pic.

"Gone off them yerks in dat bitch freezing cold," another person commented about the photo.

"When you blow a 20pt lead on 2K," someone else joked.

The booking photo was taken when Lil Zay Osama, born Isaiah Dukes, was arrested on Jan. 11 on two counts of firearm possession and one count of criminal trespass. The rapper and three other individuals were reportedly riding around in a stolen vehicle when they were pulled over by police. The men fled into a nearby building and three of the four men including Zay were later captured. Six firearms were recovered in the vehicle. Zay was released on bail the same day.

That arrest came just two months after Lil Zay Osama was arrested in New York City after leaving a .40 caliber Glock in an Uber he was riding in. In that incident, the rideshare driver picked up Zay and his associates in Manhattan, N.Y. and allegedly witnessed the rapper holding a firearm. After dropping the group off in Queens, N.Y., the driver discovered the gun and notified the police. Zay posted $350,000 bail and was released.

See Lil Zay Osama's Viral Mugshot and Reactions Below

