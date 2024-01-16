Sexyy Red Reveals NSFW Hidden Talent

Sexyy Red has revealed one of her NSFW hidden talents in a new interview.

Sexyy Red Reveals Five Little Known Facts About Herself

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), Billboard shared a new interview with Sexyy Red where the St. Louis rapper reveals five things fans don't know about her. In the video, which can be seen below, Sexyy starts off by revealing she is a great mother, explaining that she spoils her son. Second, she explains that she is a good artist.

"I know how to draw and paint real good," she says. "I'm real crafty. Like, I like to do home stuff."

Thirdly, the pregnant rapper confesses that she can throw down in the kitchen.

Sexyy Red Shows Off NSFW Hidden Talent

For her fourth revelation, Sexyy shows off a hidden talent she has involving her breasts.

"I got a hidden talent. I know how to do this," she explains before making her breasts jump one by one. After showing off the feat, Sexyy pokes her tongue out and gives the camera a sly smile.

Lastly, she concedes that she hates wearing makeup, which, unfortunately for the rapper, comes with the territory.

"I don't care how much my acne show, I can't do the makeup," she says.

See video of Sexyy Red revealing her NSFW hidden talent below.

Watch Sexyy Red's Interview With Billboard