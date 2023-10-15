Sexyy Red Reveals She’s Pregnant in New Photo

It looks like Sexyy Red is working on a wonderful new project. The St. Louis rapper has revealed that she's pregnant in a new photo.

Sexyy Red Seemingly Reveals She's Preggers

On Saturday, October 14, Sexyy Red posted a series of photos on Instagram of her backstage at a concert with her friend SZA. One of the photos appears to show the "SkeeYee" rapper with a baby bump, suggesting that she is pregnant.

In the post, which you can see below, Red is seen showing off belly next to SZA. The post’s caption simply reads, "Team boy or team girl." In another photo, the 25-year-old rapper is holding her protruding belly with one hand and puckering her lips.

In a separate post, however, Red shared a photo of herself eating a plate of spare ribs with all the fixings. She captioned the photo "Fat ma" with a shushing face emoji. So, it's unclear whether she is actually pregnant or simply acknowledging that she has gained a little weight.

XXL has reached out to Sexyy Red's reps for comment.

Sexyy Red's Making Big Career Moves

Sexyy Red's surprising baby news comes while she is having the best year ever—careerwise. The "Poundtown" rhymer and SZA collaborated with Drake on the bouncy track "Rich Baby Daddy" from his For All The Dogs album. Speaking of which, she was asked to join Drake on a few dates of his It's All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

Additionally, she is about to embark on her first-ever headlining trek called Hood Hottest Princess Tour. The 20-city excursion launches on Oct. 16 at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The tour will then hit other cities like Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and others before she wraps in San Francisco on Nov. 20.

Sexyy Red is making big moves.

Take a look at Sexyy Red's presumed announcement that she's pregnant below.

