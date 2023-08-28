12 Rappers Who Experienced Surprising Wardrobe Malfunctions

Fashion has always had a pivotal role in the hip-hop industry since rappers rocked unique streetwear in the 1970s. Whether it's illustrated through their lyrics or public appearances, rhymers go out of their way to wear clothes that draw attention. But sometimes, the unique parts of an artist's outfit can go unnoticed after they have a wardrobe malfunction.

Once the abrupt moment arises, hip-hop figures must decide how to quickly assess the situation before they're fully exposed in public. Rappers can either fully embrace the clothing mishap or brush it off with style.

Nicki Minaj didn't let faulty attire get the best of her on three separate occasions. Although one of her body parts got uncovered on stage, the rapper didn't miss a beat and kept on performing. Then there's Lil Nas X who was able to poke fun at his pants ripping during an appearance on Saturday Night Live. The most recent apparel failure comes from Iggy Azalea, who was forced to stop her show in Saudia Arabia after ripping one of her pant legs. The rapper also ripped her pants in 2014, while performing at a bar mitzvah.

There's no telling what exactly causes a wardrobe malfunction. The clothes can either be too loose, tight or even be made out of bad fabric. Either way, these embarrassing moments are nearly impossible to prevent at times.

Today, XXL takes a look at 12 rappers who have had wardrobe malfunctions at one point in their careers. Check out the fashion fiascos below.