Doja Cat Performs ‘Paint the Town Red’ and More at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat Performs Her "Paint the Town Red" and More at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

On Tuesday (Sept. 12), Doja Cat hit the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to perform her most recent singles. Dressed in a modest yet form-fitting business suit, the California-bred rapper began the set with "Attention" surrounded by dancers painted red from head to toe.

From there, Doja Cat sheds her suit jacket as she jumps right into her newly minted No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "Paint the Town Red." Then, as the scarlet-clad dancers continue to fly around the stage, Doja's performance heads full speed in her latest release, "Demons" before drawing the flawless performance to a close.

Doja Cat Is Nominated for Three Awards at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The first track Doja Cat performed, "Attention," which dropped in June, is nominated for three awards on the night including Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Music Video of the Year. She's also in the running for Best Collaboration for her 2022 track with Post Malone, "I Like You (A Happier Song)."

Doja Cat Is Gearing Up to Drop Her New Album Scarlet

Doja Cat's outstanding performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards comes just shy of two weeks before she is slated to drop her highly anticipated studio album, Scarlet. With and official release date of Sept. 22, the Scarlet LP will arrive just in time to be supported by Doja Cat's 24-date tour of the same name.

Check out Doja Cat's performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs in the videos below.

Watch Doja Cat Perform "Attention," "Paint the Town Red" and "Demons" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards