Tupac Shakur's September 1996 murder remains unsolved, but a pair of podcasters are offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

On the latest episode of The Problem Solver podcast, which aired last Sunday (Sept. 11), host David Kohlmeier announced that he was offering $50,000 for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of Tupac Shakur's killer. Subsequently, David's reward was matched by Jon Orlando of Action Junkeez podcast for a total of $100,000 for Tupac's murderer.

David urged anyone with information to contact The Problem Solver Show at 702-999-1111. For those who want to remain anonymous with their information, they can call 1-833-TIPSCASH.

The podcasters' bounty comes following the 26th anniversary of Tupac Shakur's death last Tuesday (Sept. 13).

The late rapper was shot at in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane after attending a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand earlier that night. Tupac would later died from his injuries on Sept. 13 at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

Although Tupac’s murder case has been unresolved, Duane "Keffe D" Davis reportedly confessed about his role in the rapper’s killing to the Los Angeles Police Department two decades ago. Greg Kading, a former LAPD homicide detective who investigated Shakur's death, said Keffe D should have been arrested.

Kading told KCAL9.com that Keffe D told him that his nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, had shot Shakur after the rapper and his Death Row entourage beat Anderson at the MGM Grand hotel on Sept. 7, 1996. In the confession, which Kading detailed in his 2011 book Murder Rap, Keffe D said he passed the gun to Anderson, who himself was shot and killed in a car wash shootout in May 1998.

Keffe D would repeat his claim that the fatal shots were fired from the back seat of his car, where Anderson and another friend were seated on the BET docuseries Death Row Chronicles in 2018. Although he doesn’t name Anderson as the shooter, his version is similar to the same story he told Kading years ago.

Watch The Problem Solver Podcast Offer $100,000 Reward for Arrest and Conviction of Tupac Shakur’s Killers