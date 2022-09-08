Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat

A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat.

On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.

According to local Miami news outlet Local 10, Shakur struck the victim several times with a bat while he sat outside the Hialeah Hospital around 11:30 a.m. The man was able to wrestle the bat away and escape the melee. However, he reportedly suffered several injuries to his face, right arm, right hand and right leg during the attack. Shakur then claimed she was actually the victim. Using CCTV footage, police determined she was the aggressor and arrested the woman. The victim refused treatment and said he recognized Shakur as a vagrant who sleeps near the hospital.

A motive for the incident is unclear. During her arrest, Shakur reportedly told officers she was “investigating (an) incident that occurred at the library in downtown.”

XXL has reached out to the Miami-Date Police Department and the Hialeah Police Department for comment.

Strangely, this isn't the fist time someone with the same name as Tupac has been arrested and made national headlines. In 2019, a White man from Tennessee named Tupac Shakur was arrested for meth possession.