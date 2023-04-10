Tupac and Afeni Shakur Remembered in Special XXL Tribute Hub for FX’s Dear Mama Docuseries

This month, FX is set to debut FX's Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur, an innovative five-part docuseries that ties together the similarities between Afeni Shakur's time serving as a prominent civil rights activist in the 1970s, and her son Tupac Shakur's experiences in hip-hop throughout most of the 1990s.

In honor of the release of FX's Dear Mama, XXL and FX have created a special tribute hub that takes a look back at the life and legacy of both Tupac and Afeni Shakur. A collection of past XXL magazine articles and interviews that have been amassed through the years are showcased. Along with the many times Tupac Shakur has been featured on the cover of XXL magazine, the collection includes an exclusive interview with Afeni from 2003, in which the late member of the Black Panther Party paid homage to her famous son. She provides a rare glimpse into their relationship and recreates some of his most iconic photos to honor the seventh anniversary of ’Pac's tragic passing in 1996.

Also included in the tribute hub is a new in-depth interview with FX's Dear Mama director Allen Hughes, who decided to direct the series despite having had a storied history with Tupac. After Allen and his brother Albert Hughes directed some of ’Pac's early music videos, the Hughes Brothers had a major falling out with the iconic rapper-actor, which led to Tupac being fired from the filming of 1993's Menace II Society and ultimately ended with Allen Hughes being assaulted by the "Hit ’Em Up" MC and some of his affiliates.

Check out XXL and FX's tribute hub to Tupac and Afeni Shakur in honor of the docuseries. FX’s Dear Mama premieres 4/21 on FX. Stream on Hulu.

Watch the Official Trailer for Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur Below