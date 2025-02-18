Trial for Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Delayed Until 2026 – Report

The trial for Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis has reportedly been pushed back to 2026.

Tupac Murder Suspect Trial Delayed

It will be at least another year before family and friends of late rap icon Tupac Shakur get closure. On Tuesday (Feb. 18), ABC News reported that the trial for Davis, the sole suspect charged with being involved in the killing, is postponed until Feb. 9, 2026. The delay comes after Davis' legal team filed a motion requesting the postponement so they can have adequate time to interview new witnesses.

"It looks like there are quite a few things that are left to be done to get this case prepared so that Mr. Davis can have effective assistance of counsel," Judge Carli Kierny said during a brief hearing on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Davis orchestrated the drive-by shooting and is the only living person who was present in the car where the shots that killed Tupac came from. Despite Davis' previous admission to be present at the crime, his legal team is now claiming he was not even in Las Vegas when ’Pac was killed.

Davis' defense attorney, Carl Arnold, even posited that Reggie Wright Jr., who worked security for Suge Knight's Death Row Records, may be responsible.

"We are actively conducting further investigations, speaking with key witnesses, and ensuring that Mr. Davis receives the fair trial to which he is constitutionally entitled," Arnold said. "Given the magnitude of this case, it is imperative that we have adequate time to present a comprehensive defense."

In a response to the allegations, Wright Jr. tells ABC News, "Good luck finding someone saying that, that's credible. It's heartbreaking they keep dragging in my name. I didn't have anything to do with that. One of the worst days of my life when I heard that that happened."

Davis was arrested in September of 2023, 27 years after Tupac Shakur was shot on the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 6, 1996. The rapper would succumb to his wounds on Sept. 13, 1996. Police say Davis was responsible for procuring the gun used in the Tupac shooting, which happened in retaliation for Davis' nephew Orlando Anderson being jumped by Tupac and members of Death Row at the MGM casino earlier that night.

Anderson, Terrance Brown, Deandre Smith, all deceased, are also mentioned in the indictment. Police believe they, along with Davis, were in the car that fired the shots that killed Tupac.

XXL has reached out to Davis' attorney for comment.