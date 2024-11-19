Tupac Shakur’s Autographed Above The Rim Script Up for Auction

The late Tupac Shakur's autographed Above The Rim script is going up for auction.

Tupac Movie Script on Auciton Block

Nate D. Sander Auctions currently has a piece of hip-hop-related motion-picture history listed on its site, in the form of multiple pages of Tupac Shakur's signed script from the 1994 film Above The Rim, which costarred the iconic rapper. The pages up for auction feature the script signed by the entire cast including the rapper-actor. According to the listing, the signatures were obtained by actor David Bailey who played coach Mike Rollins in the film. The haul also includes a photo from the set, which shows Leon's character laying on the ground after he was shot during the climax of the film.

The minimum bid is $2,500. The bidding will begin on Thursday (Nov. 21).

Tupac Shakur played the role of antagonist Birdie Sheppard in the basketball film, which also costarred Duane Martin, Leon, Bernie Mac, Marlon Wayans and others. The role was just one of many Tupac played in his short but prolific acting career, which included the films Juice (1991), Poetic Justice (1993), Bullet (1996), Gridlock'd (1997) and Gang Related (1997).

Dozens of items autographed or once owned by Tupac have gone up for auction since his untimely death in September of 1996, including the BMW he was shot in, which is currently up for auction for $1.7 million, his red bandana, hand-written letters and lyrics, his old jail ID and more. Last July, Drake purchased a gold crown ring owned by Tupac for $1 million.

Read More: 7 Movie Roles That Rappers Turned Down

Check out the Above The Rim script autographed by Tupac Shakur below.