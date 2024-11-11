50 Cent Thinks Ray J’s Wild Claims About Diddy on TV Are Why Ray Almost Got Beat Up

50 Cent insists Ray J's wild comments about Diddy on TV are why the crooner almost got beat up recently. Diddy's sons confronted Ray J recently, which is the incident Fif could be referring to.

50 Cent Weighs In on Ray J's Diddy Comments

On Sunday (Nov. 10), 50 Cent shared a post on Instagram that shows Ray J speaking about the Diddy allegations during a recent appearance on News Nation.

"They saying people at the church doing it," Ray says in the video below. "Now, I can't turn cheek-to-cheek when somebody hit me ’cause now I'm thinking about buttcheeks. It's a lot. And it's just not adding up to me."

50 Cent insisted that the clip may have been part of the reason that Ray almost got beat up recently.

"Oh now i see why they was gonna pack Ray J out, he wilding bro," Fif wrote in the caption. "It feels like he saying this because Diddy down bad. I’m a hit Ray and tell him chill LOL."

Ray J Gets in Confrontation With Combs Bros.

50 Cent's comments come on the heels of reports that Ray J nearly got into a scuffle with Diddy's sons Quincy, Christian and Justin at a recent Halloween party on Oct. 26. According to witnesses, the trio ran down on Ray J in the parking lot of a party hosted by influencer Tara Electra. Things got heated but Chris Brown reportedly stepped in to defuse the situation. Ray J has since talked about the incident and claimed the Combs brothers and five other people pressed him before Breezy saved the day.

Check out 50 Cent's post below.

Watch Ray J's Diddy Comments and 50 Cent's Reaction