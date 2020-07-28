Kim Kardashian Seen Crying During Emotional Reunion With Husband Kanye West

It looks like Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have reunited and the moment was emotional and intense, to say the least.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (July 27), Kanye and Kim's reunion is the first time they've seen one another since ’Ye held his presidential rally in South Carolina over a week ago, where he revealed he "almost killed my daughter" when speaking about abortion, and tweeted that he wanted to divorce Kim. Apparently, Mrs. Kardashian-West flew to Cody, Wyo. to see Yeezy after trying to convince him to get treatment as he battles a bipolar episode.

In a series of images obtained by the outlet, Kim appears to be emotional and crying as she and Kanye converse in his black SUV. Their first outing together was reportedly a trip to fast-food restaurant Wendy's.

Things have been rather turbulent for the West family following Kanye's recent rants claiming that he has been trying to divorce Kim, saying that she behaved inappropriately while meeting with Meek Mill about prison reform, exposing personal conversations that he's had with his wife about abortion and much more. ’Ye also called his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and Kim White supremacists and said they tried to have him "locked up" and get him to seek professional medical help.

Kim Kardashian released a statement last week confirming her husband's battle with bipolar disorder. In a lengthy statement, she acknowledged that "Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions." She concluded the statement by asking for compassion from the media.

Over the weekend, ’Ye issued an apology to his wife and asked for forgiveness. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he tweeted on Saturday (July 25). "I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Hopefully, Kanye and Kim's reunion is the beginning of things heading in a positive direction for the couple.