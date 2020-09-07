Kanye West and Crew Walk on Water at Sunday Service

Kanye West pulled a move straight out of the Bible for the latest edition of his Sunday Service event.

On Sunday (Sept. 6), 'Ye held his traveling church showcase in Atlanta at a location near Pinewood Studios. This go round, Yeezus' buddy, Pastor Joel Osteen, was on hand to deliver the sermon, during which he preached about Jesus walking on water and giving Peter permission to do so. In a huge spectacle, after the sermon, Osteen, Kanye, Kanye's kids and the entire choir pulled off a reenactment of the story and all stepped in a large body of water and walked through it.

Photos have surfaced from the event that show all participants wearing grey outfits and appearing to walk on the water from afar. In actuality, it appears to be a very shallow pond that they are walking through, giving them the illusion of stepping over the water.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian was in attendance, as it looks like she and Kanye are continuing to mend their torn relationship. Kanye's frequent collaborator Consequence posted video of the event on his Instagram page along with the caption, "@caiden817 Walking on the Water with The West Family."

Kanye continues to juggle Sunday Service, patching up his marriage, putting together a past-due album and running a choppy presidential campaign. So far, the rapper has reportedly spent close to $7 million on the latter. Despite the hefty price ticket, Kanye's campaign has been marred with setbacks including allegations of election fraud. Seemingly undeterred by the numerous setbacks, Kanye is surprisingly still confident.